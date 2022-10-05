ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
15-18-25-33-38, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2
(fifteen, eighteen, twenty-five, thirty-three, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $410,000,000
World
Israel's Netanyahu hospitalized weeks before election
Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was hospitalized Wednesday after feeling unwell during the Jewish fasting day of Yom Kippur.
Business
Lawsuit settled, film may resume after Alec Baldwin shooting
The family of a cinematographer shot and killed by Alec Baldwin on the set of the film "Rust" has agreed to settle a lawsuit against the actor and the movie's producers, and producers aim to restart the project in January despite unresolved workplace safety sanctions.
World
France: Oscar winners cut off their hair for Iran protesters
Oscar-winning actors Marion Cotillard and Juliette Binoche, as well as other French screen and music stars, filmed themselves chopping off locks of their hair in a video posted Wednesday in support of protesters in Iran.
Nation
Boston Symphony Orchestra to embark on 4-city tour of Japan
The Boston Symphony Orchestra is embarking on a four-city tour of Japan next month, for its first overseas engagements since before the coronavirus pandemic forced the cancellation of cultural events around the world.
Nation
Steinbeck's letter to son on love, 'the best thing,' on sale
A tender and touching letter that author John Steinbeck penned to his teenage son, offering fatherly advice after the young man confided that he was in love for the first time, is going up for auction.