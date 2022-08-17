ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
33-35-41-45-51, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 2
(thirty-three, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-five, fifty-one; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: two)
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Nepal's holy Bagmati River choked with black sewage, trash
High on a mountain in the Himalayas, pristine drops fall from the mouth of a tiger statue installed at a stream thought to form the headwaters of the Bagmati River, long revered as having the power to purify souls. From there it wends its way downhill past verdant forests and merges with other waterways, irrigating fields of rice, vegetables and other crops that are a livelihood for many Nepalese.
'The Butler' author Wil Haygood wins prestigious book award
Writer Wil Haygood, author of multiple nonfiction books chronicling the lives of 20th-century Black Americans including "The Butler," has won a prestigious book award.
Jury to hear opening statements at R Kelly trial in Chicago
Opening statements set for Wednesday give prosecutors and R. Kelly's attorneys their first chance to address jurors directly about charges that accuse the R&B singer of enticing of minors for sex, producing child pornography and rigging his 2008 pornography trial.