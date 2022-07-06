ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
27-31-50-51-61, Mega Ball: 21, Megaplier: 4
(twenty-seven, thirty-one, fifty, fifty-one, sixty-one; Mega Ball: twenty-one; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $400,000,000
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Sports
Piscotty homers, A's win series for second time in last 12
Stephen Piscotty homered, Adrián Martínez struck out five over five solid innings, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 on Tuesday night.
Variety
Gun violence in America: A long list of forgotten victims
Amid the stream of mass shootings that have become chillingly commonplace in America, the reality of the nation's staggering murder rate can often be seen more clearly in the deaths that never make national news.