ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
03-05-06-63-68, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(three, five, six, sixty-three, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
Politics
Midterm updates | Jones, Collins in Georgia GOP House runoff
Businessman Mike Collins and Vernon Jones, a former Democrat endorsed by Donald Trump, will compete in a runoff election to decide the Republican nominee for an open congressional seat in Georgia.
Politics
Trump press secretary Sanders wins GOP Arkansas governor nod
Sarah Sanders won the Republican nomination for governor in Arkansas on Tuesday, putting her on a clear path to lead a solidly red state where Donald Trump's popularity has overshadowed questions about his administration's credibility that she faced during her time as White House press secretary.
Nation
Ex-reality star Josh Duggar to be sentenced for child porn
Former reality TV star Josh Duggar will return to federal court on Wednesday, where a judge could sentence him to up to 20 years in prison for receiving and possessing child pornography.
Business
Japan's weaker yen a blessing to some, burden for others
The Japanese yen has weakened, trading in recent weeks at 20-year lows of 130 yen to the U.S. dollar just when prices of oil and other goods are surging partly due to the war in Ukraine.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were: