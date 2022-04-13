ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
02-08-14-20-31, Mega Ball: 17, Megaplier: 2
(two, eight, fourteen, twenty, thirty-one; Mega Ball: seventeen; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $106 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Business
Edmunds: 2022 Subaru BRZ vs. 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
The combination of high car prices and the imminent arrival of higher interest rates can make it difficult to justify spending money on a car primarily meant for fun. But these two models can put a big smile on your face without crushing your monthly budget: the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF and the 2022 Subaru BRZ.
Nation
Editorial Roundup: Wisconsin
Eau Claire Leader-Telegram. April 7, 2022.
Business
How to make summer 2022 travel plans that actually happen
After two years of cancellations, deferments and marathon sessions with airline customer service, many travelers are hoping to book summer trips that actually pan out this year.
World
Cheeky TV show becomes battleground in French election race
A French television news and entertainment show that has long delighted in poking fun at Marine Le Pen and her father has become a battleground in the far-right leader's election contest with President Emmanuel Macron.
Business
Flower power: Dutch horticultural expo opens near Amsterdam
Tulips herald the advent of spring — and the Dutch believe they can also highlight ways to fight climate change.