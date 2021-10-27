ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
06-14-19-56-62, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4
(six, fourteen, nineteen, fifty-six, sixty-two; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $20 million
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Nation
Authorities to present findings in fatal movie-set shooting
Law enforcement authorities are scheduled to discuss initial findings about a fatal movie-set shooting with a prop gun discharged by actor Alec Baldwin that left a cinematographer dead and the director wounded.
Business
Cambodia announces phased reopening to vaccinated tourists
Cambodia's government announced plans Tuesday to reopen the country in several stages to fully vaccinated foreign tourists starting from the end of next month.