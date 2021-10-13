ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
21-26-56-61-65, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3
(twenty-one, twenty-six, fifty-six, sixty-one, sixty-five; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Politics
EXPLAINER: Why Social Security COLA will jump next year
Rising inflation is expected to lead to a sizeable increase in Social Security's annual cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, for 2022. Exactly how much will be revealed Wednesday morning after a Labor Department report on inflation during September, a data point used in the final calculation.
Politics
US to reopen land borders in November for fully vaccinated
The U.S. will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze due to the COVID-19 pandemic as the country moves to require all international visitors to be vaccinated against the coronavirus.