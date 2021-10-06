ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-11-18-30-36, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3
(seven, eleven, eighteen, thirty, thirty-six; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Variety
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
Nation
