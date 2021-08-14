ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
17-21-35-40-53, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(seventeen, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty, fifty-three; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $225 million
Sex-trafficking charges against GOP strategist prompt condemnation from leading Minnesota Republicans
Sex-trafficking charges against GOP strategist prompt condemnation from leading Minnesota Republicans
17-21-35-40-53, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Politics
Marine vanguard lands in Kabul as US speeds up evacuations
The first forces of a Marine battalion arrived in Kabul at week's end to stand guard as the U.S. speeds up evacuation flights for some American diplomats and thousands of Afghans, spurred by a lightning Taliban offensive that increasingly is isolating Afghanistan's capital.
Sports
Indianapolis in action: IndyCar, NASCAR tripleheader weekend
Helio Castroneves walked into an empty, mostly quiet Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Friday morning. The four-time Indianapolis 500 winner knew it wouldn't last long.