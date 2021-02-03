ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
13-37-38-40-67, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 2
(thirteen, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $42 million
World
Myanmar's military junta plans probe of last year's election
Myanmar's new leader said the military government installed after Monday's coup plans an investigation into alleged fraud in last year's elections and will also prioritize the COVID-19 outbreak and the economy, a state newspaper reported Wednesday.
Nation
4 hurt in explosion at Los Angeles-area industrial park
An explosion at an industrial park near Los Angeles on Tuesday injured four people, three of them critically, authorities said.
World
WHO team visits Wuhan virus lab at center of speculation
World Health Organization investigators on Wednesday visited a research center in the Chinese city of Wuhan that has been the subject of speculation about the origins of the coronavirus, with one member saying they'd intended to meet key staff and press them on critical issues.
Business
In a Baghdad bar, a Syrian serves cocktails to fix war woes
From the outside, the building seems just one of the many in central Baghdad that are decaying from years of misuse — silent, windows shut.
Business
Microsoft backs Australian plan to make Google pay for news
Microsoft said on Wednesday it supports Australia's plans to make the biggest digital platforms pay for news and would help small businesses transfer their advertising to Bing if Google quits the country.