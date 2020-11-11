ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
23-45-53-58-62, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 5
(twenty-three, forty-five, fifty-three, fifty-eight, sixty-two; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: five)
Biden vows to 'get right to work' despite Trump resistance
Vowing "to get right to work," President-elect Joe Biden shrugged off President Donald Trump's fierce refusal to accept the election outcome as "inconsequential," even as Democrats elsewhere warned that the Republican president's actions were dangerous.
National
Some big, early shifts on immigration expected under Biden
Some dramatic moves on immigration are expected in the early days of the Biden administration. Joe Biden will likely use executive orders to reverse some of President Donald Trump's most controversial actions, rolling back moves that were a central feature of his administration and important to his base.
National
AP Explains: Election's validity intact despite Trump claims
The U.S. presidential election was not tainted by widespread voter fraud or irregularities in how ballots were counted, despite a huge effort by President Donald…
National
Chanel Miller's memoir wins prestigious book award
Chanel Miller is among the winners of a prestigious book award for her soul-bearing memoir, where she reclaims her identity after being known as an anonymous victim of a highly publicized sexual assault.
TV & Media
Future of business travel unclear as virus upends work life
For the lucrative business travel industry, Brian Contreras represents its worst fears.A partner account executive at a U.S. tech firm, Contreras was used to traveling…