ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
46-54-57-58-66, Mega Ball: 10, Megaplier: 3
(forty-six, fifty-four, fifty-seven, fifty-eight, sixty-six; Mega Ball: ten; Megaplier: three)
From Detroit to Oakland, pandemic threatens urban renewal
Downtown Detroit was returning to its roots as a vibrant city center, motoring away from its past as the model of urban ruin.
Today in History
Today in HistoryToday is Wednesday, Oct. 21, the 295th day of 2020. There are 71 days left in the year.Today's Highlight in History:On Oct. 21,…
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:15-19-28-29-30(fifteen, nineteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $51,000¶ Maximum…
Parents of 545 children separated at border can't be found
Court-appointed lawyers said Tuesday that they have been unable to find parents of 545 children who were separated at the U.S. border with Mexico early in the Trump administration.
