ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
05-11-25-27-64, Mega Ball: 13, Megaplier: 2
(five, eleven, twenty-five, twenty-seven, sixty-four; Mega Ball: thirteen; Megaplier: two)
Cornyn, Hegar clash over virus, court in Texas Senate debate
As Texas flashes signs that November's election could wind up the closest in decades, Republican John Cornyn and Democrat MJ Hegar clashed over the response to the cornavirus pandemic and the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice Friday night in the only scheduled debate of their U.S. Senate race.
Judge blocks order limiting Texas ballot drop-off locations
A federal judge in Texas on Friday halted Republican Gov. Greg Abbott's order that shuttered dozens of mail ballot drop-off sites weeks before November's election, authorizing only one for every county no matter the size.
Hurricane Delta inflicts new damage on storm-weary Louisiana
Ripping tarps from already damaged roofs and scattering debris piled by roadsides, Hurricane Delta inflicted a new round of destruction on Louisiana as it struck communities still reeling after Hurricane Laura took a similar path just six weeks earlier.
