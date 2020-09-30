ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
14-39-43-44-67, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 3
(fourteen, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-four, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: nineteen; Megaplier: three)
National
Bitter debate taunts overpower Trump's, Biden's visions
The first debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden deteriorated into a bitter showdown Tuesday as the president repeatedly interrupted his opponent with angry — and personal — taunts that sometimes overshadowed the sharply different visions each man has of a nation facing historic crises.
National
Debate Takeaways: An acrid tone from the opening minute
After more than a year of circling each other, Republican President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden met on the debate stage Tuesday night in Ohio.
National
Judge blocks big fee hikes for citizenship, other benefits
A federal judge on Tuesday halted major fee increases for citizenship and other immigration benefits three days before they were to take effect, saying the last two chiefs of the Homeland Security Department were likely appointed illegally.
National
Salon owner who defied lockdown makes Texas Senate runoff
A Dallas salon owner who was sent to jail for defying coronavirus lockdown orders and became a symbol of conservative angst over COVID-19 restrictions advanced to a runoff for a Texas Senate seat on Tuesday night.
Music
'I Am Woman' singer Helen Reddy, '70s hitmaker, dies at 78
Helen Reddy, who shot to stardom in the 1970s with her rousing feminist anthem "I Am Woman" and recorded a string of other hits, has died. She was 78.