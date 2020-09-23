ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
36-43-44-55-68, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 4
(thirty-six, forty-three, forty-four, fifty-five, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twelve; Megaplier: four)
Not so hush-hush search: Trump airs thinking on court seat
Barack Obama spent hours reading legal briefs as he mulled candidates for the Supreme Court. Bill Clinton savored building a personal connection with Ruth Bader Ginsburg. And Ronald Reagan offered a personal touch in making his case for Anthony Kennedy after his first two picks for a vacancy went sideways.
Seattle City Council overrides mayor's veto of policing cuts
Seattle will reduce the police department's budget and reallocate some money to community programs after the City Council voted Tuesday evening to override Mayor Jenny Durkan's vetoes of adjustments to this year's budget.
Pentagon sent taxpayer money meant for medical supplies to defense contractors
WASHINGTON — A $1 billion fund Congress gave the Pentagon in March to build up the country's supplies of medical equipment has instead been mostly…
Asian shares take breather after Wall Street gains
Asian markets were mostly lower on Wednesday as investors kept a wary eye on how the coronavirus pandemic will affect the economic outlook.Stocks slipped Wednesday…
