ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
15-25-26-38-47, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4
(fifteen, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $78 million
