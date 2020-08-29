ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
03-09-50-53-64, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(three, nine, fifty, fifty-three, sixty-four; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $68 million
National
Activists see disparate police tactics amid Kenosha protests
Police officers in Kenosha were on alert after days of protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake by one of their colleagues, and they'd recently gotten a tip about "suspicious vehicles" from out of state.
Celebrities
Shock, grief, and gratitude after death of Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington, via a statement.
Movies
'Black Panther' star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Chadwick Boseman, who played Black American icons Jackie Robinson and James Brown with searing intensity before inspiring audiences worldwide as the regal Black Panther in Marvel's blockbuster movie franchise, died Friday of cancer. He was 43.
National
The Latest: First batch of Beijing students resumes classes
About one-third of students returned to school in the Chinese capital on Saturday in a staggered start to the new school year because of the coronavirus.
National
Protesters hold sit-in at Portland mayor's condo building
Protesters took to the condo lobby of Portland's mayor Friday night as Oregon protests against racial injustice persist.