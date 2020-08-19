ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
04-18-26-27-58, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4
(four, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, fifty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: four)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus State health officials: Minnesota's declining case growth coincides with mask mandate timing
More from Star Tribune
Coronavirus State health officials: Minnesota's declining case growth coincides with mask mandate timing
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Power operators eye thermostat, Newsom declares emergency
Gov. Gavin Newsom declared an emergency Tuesday over wildfires burning throughout California amid excessive heat as the state's power grid operator pleaded with residents and businesses to continue conserving energy to avoid rolling blackouts.
National
At DNC, Jill Biden pledges husband Joe will 'make us whole'
Jill Biden offered a deeply personal and hopeful endorsement of her husband as a man who can lead the nation through adversity during the Democratic National Convention Tuesday night, pledging to the nation that if Joe Biden is elected president, America's classrooms "will ring out with laughter and possibility once again."
National
After years of big moments, Bill Clinton's DNC role shrinks
Few people ever have logged more time on Democratic National Convention stages than Bill Clinton.
National
Key takeaways from night 2 of the Democratic convention
Sustaining energy through four days of a political convention is never easy. It's even more challenging during this, the first virtual convention. On the second…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:04-18-26-27-58, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4(four, eighteen, twenty-six, twenty-seven, fifty-eight; Mega…