ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
06-26-55-56-64, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4
(six, twenty-six, fifty-five, fifty-six, sixty-four; Mega Ball: twenty-two; Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $91 million
Music
Michael Jackson channel launching on SiriusXM
The King of Pop is joining The Boss and Old Blue Eyes on SiriusXM satellite radio.
National
Whether inmate mentally fit for execution could cause delay
The man next on the list to be executed by the federal government after a nearly 20-year hiatus ended this week may have a better chance of avoiding lethal injection, legal experts say, because he suffers from dementia and so, his lawyers say, can no longer grasp why he's slated to die.
National
The Latest: Tokyo governor warns infections rising quickly
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike says the spread of infections in the Japanese capital has escalated to levels tantamount to "issuing an alarm," and requested residents and business owners to step up preventive measures.
Variety
Profile of a killer: Unraveling the deadly new coronavirus
What is this enemy?
National
Trump looks to scale back environmental reviews for projects
President Donald Trump is expected to announce a new federal rule to speed up the environmental review process for proposed highways, gas pipelines and other major infrastructure, a move that critics are describing as the dismantling of a 50-year-old environmental protection law.