ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
16-20-25-30-43, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 3
(sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, thirty, forty-three; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $73 million
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
