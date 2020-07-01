ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
09-16-29-37-53, Mega Ball: 11, Megaplier: 2
(nine, sixteen, twenty-nine, thirty-seven, fifty-three; Mega Ball: eleven; Megaplier: two)
Celebrities
Judge temporarily blocks tell-all book by Trump's niece
Distribution of a tell-all book by President Donald Trump's niece was blocked by a judge Tuesday after the president's brother said its publication would violate…
National
Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus
The U.S. public health system has been starved for decades and lacks the resources to confront the worst health crisis in a century.Marshaled against a…
National
Six takeaways of the KHN/AP public health investigation
Local and state public health departments in the United States work to ensure that people have healthy water to drink, their restaurants don't serve contaminated…
National
Look at method used to assess state of public health system
To assess the state of the public health system in the United States, KHN, also known as Kaiser Health News, and The Associated Press analyzed…
National
Businesswoman upsets 5-term congressman in Colorado primary
Five-term Colorado U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton was upset in Tuesday's Republican Party primary by Lauren Boebert, a pistol-packing businesswoman, ardent defender of gun rights and border wall supporter who wants to abolish the U.S. Department of Education.