ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
09-20-23-26-29, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 3
(nine, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six, twenty-nine; Mega Ball: eight; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $356 million
