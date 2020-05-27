ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
34-52-58-59-62, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3
(thirty-four, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What we know about Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two of the officers caught on tape in the death of George Floyd
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What we know about Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two of the officers caught on tape in the death of George Floyd
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What we know about Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two of the officers caught on tape in the death of George Floyd
Minneapolis Rubber bullets, chemical irritant, water bottles in air as thousands march to protest George Floyd's death
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What we know about Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two of the officers caught on tape in the death of George Floyd
Minneapolis Rubber bullets, chemical irritant, water bottles in air as thousands march to protest George Floyd's death
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What we know about Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two of the officers caught on tape in the death of George Floyd
More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis What we know about Derek Chauvin and Tou Thao, two of the officers caught on tape in the death of George Floyd
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:0-8-0(zero, eight, zero)34-52-58-59-62, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3(thirty-four, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Mega Ball: four; Megaplier: three)06-11-15-25-30(six, eleven,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:34-52-58-59-62, Mega Ball: 4, Megaplier: 3(thirty-four, fifty-two, fifty-eight, fifty-nine, sixty-two; Mega…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'SuperCash' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "SuperCash" game were:03-15-21-28-30-34, Doubler: N(three, fifteen, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty, thirty-four; Doubler:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'All or Nothing' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "All or Nothing" game were:01-03-04-06-08-15-16-17-19-21-22(one, three, four, six, eight, fifteen, sixteen,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:10-17-21-27-30(ten, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-seven, thirty)Estimated jackpot: $10,000¶ Maximum…