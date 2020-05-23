ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
08-10-20-44-46, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4
(eight, ten, twenty, forty-four, forty-six; Mega Ball: eighteen; Megaplier: four)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Debt and coronavirus push Hertz into bankruptcy protection
Hertz filed for bankruptcy protection Friday, unable to withstand the coronavirus pandemic that has crippled global travel and with it, the heavily indebted 102-year-old car…
National
Judge demands ICE better explain why it won't release kids
A federal judge on Friday criticized the Trump administration's handling of detained immigrant children and families, ordering the government to give the court detailed information about its efforts to quickly release them in the wake of the coronavirus.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:8-0-1(eight, zero, one)16-25-34-38-44(sixteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-four)Estimated jackpot: $100,00008-10-20-44-46, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4(eight, ten, twenty, forty-four, forty-six;…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:08-10-20-44-46, Mega Ball: 18, Megaplier: 4(eight, ten, twenty, forty-four, forty-six; Mega…
National
San Francisco sanctions once-shunned homeless encampments
San Francisco is joining other U.S. cities in authorizing homeless tent encampments in response to the coronavirus pandemic, a move officials have long resisted but are now reluctantly embracing to safeguard homeless people.