ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
11-17-32-33-46, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 3
(eleven, seventeen, thirty-two, thirty-three, forty-six; Mega Ball: twenty-five; Megaplier: three)
