ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
07-13-17-21-45, Mega Ball: 14, Megaplier: 2
(seven, thirteen, seventeen, twenty-one, forty-five; Mega Ball: fourteen; Megaplier: two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Trump's top spy pick vows he won't politicize intelligence
Rep. John Ratcliffe, President Donald Trump's pick to be the nation's top intelligence official, was nothing if not consistent as he told lawmakers a dozen or so times that he wouldn't allow politics to color information he took to the president.
National
Supreme Court set to hear Obamacare case argued by phone
The Supreme Court's third day of hearing arguments by telephone is its first chance at a high-profile case, this one involving the Affordable Care Act.
National
The Latest: Tyson Foods to reopen pork plant in Iowa
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
National
Justice Ginsburg in hospital with infection, court says
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized Tuesday with an infection caused by a gallstone, but plans to take part in the court's arguments by telephone Wednesday, the Supreme Court said.
Variety
Trump tours, touts mask factory — but no mask for him
Making himself Exhibit A for reopening the country, President Donald Trump visited an Arizona face mask factory Tuesday, using the trip to demonstrate his determination to see an easing of stay-at-home orders even as the coronavirus remains a dire threat. Trump did not wear a mask despite guidelines saying they should be worn inside the factory at all times.