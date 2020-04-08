ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
25-33-43-51-68, Mega Ball: 20, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-five, thirty-three, forty-three, fifty-one, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: twenty; Megaplier: two)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Variety
Court drops rape, other charges against megachurch leader
A California appeals court ordered the dismissal of a criminal case Tuesday against a Mexican megachurch leader on charges of child rape and human trafficking on procedural grounds.
National
Black voters weigh history, health as they vote in Wisconsin
After going to sleep angry and afraid to vote, Xavier Thomas woke up on Election Day in Wisconsin thinking about how hard black people had to fight for the right to cast a ballot.
National
DC fights to enforce distancing and braces for looming surge
Pick-up basketball games. Crowds gathering at an outdoor fish market. Family hikes along trails in Rock Creek Park. The warmer weather is bringing violations of social distance guidelines in the nation's capital, even as health officials predict the city could become one of the next U.S. hot spots in the COVID-19 pandemic.
National
Wisconsin voters forced to choose between health, democracy
If Wisconsin was a test case for voting in the age of coronavirus, it did not go well for many voters.
National
Trump removes watchdog tapped for $2T virus rescue oversight
President Donald Trump has removed the inspector general tapped to chair a special oversight board for the $2.2 trillion economic relief package on the coronavirus, the latest in a series of steps Trump has taken to confront government watchdogs tasked with oversight of the executive branch.