ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
02-09-27-33-40, Lucky Ball: 1
(two, nine, twenty-seven, thirty-three, forty; Lucky Ball: one)
Politics Campaign check: Jensen repeats false rumor that Minnesota schools have litter boxes for 'furry' students
With Geffen Hall, NY Phil gets a fresh, better sounding home
Forced from their offices early in the pandemic, key leaders of the New York Philharmonic and Lincoln Center met in July 2020 under the trees of the venue's Capital Grove patio to try to finally solve a decadeslong problem.
Nation
Gayl Jones, Tommie Smith among National Book Award finalists
Gayl Jones' "The Birdcatcher," a short, lyrical novel about a writer's trip to Ibiza and the gifted, unstable couple she stays with, is a National Book Award finalist for fiction.
Nation
Jolie details Brad Pitt abuse allegations in court filing
A court filing Tuesday from Angelina Jolie alleges that on a 2016 flight, Brad Pitt grabbed her by the head and shook her then choked one of their children and struck another when they tried to defend her.
Duluth
Duluth's Daniel Durant plays Bond, advances to next round of "Dancing with the Stars"
The "CODA" actor, described as "sexy" by judges, performed a rumba alongside partner Britt Stewart.
Business
Iconic Goodwill gets serious with online for thrifters
Thrifters who flock to Goodwill stores will now be able to do more of their treasure hunting online.