ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
05-14-23-27-48, Lucky Ball: 10
(five, fourteen, twenty-three, twenty-seven, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: ten)
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL slams GOP attorney general candidate over questionnaire he calls 'categorically false'
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL slams GOP attorney general candidate over questionnaire he calls 'categorically false'
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL slams GOP attorney general candidate over questionnaire he calls 'categorically false'
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL slams GOP attorney general candidate over questionnaire he calls 'categorically false'
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL slams GOP attorney general candidate over questionnaire he calls 'categorically false'
More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota DFL slams GOP attorney general candidate over questionnaire he calls 'categorically false'
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
'Svengoolie' horror host Rich Koz gets a Halloween tribute
Rich Koz is keeping the grandly eccentric tradition of the horror movie host alive on MeTV's "Svengoolie" and can count Mark Hamill, Joe Mantegna and, just maybe, Lady Gaga among his fans.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were: