ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
01-22-26-28-47, Lucky Ball: 13
(one, twenty-two, twenty-six, twenty-eight, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Columbia River's salmon are at the core of ancient religion
James Kiona stands on a rocky ledge overlooking Lyle Falls where the water froths and rushes through steep canyon walls just before merging with the Columbia River. His silvery ponytail flutters in the wind, and a string of eagle claws adorns his neck.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were: