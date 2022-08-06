ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
19-27-36-39-42, Lucky Ball: 17
(nineteen, twenty-seven, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-two; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
World
Pride on the canal: Huge crowds at Amsterdam water parade
Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined Amsterdam's historic canals Saturday to celebrate Canal Parade, a Pride flotilla of 80 brightly decorated boats packed with people partying, singing and waving rainbow flags, balloons and umbrellas.
Variety
New Pompeii finds highlight middle-class life in doomed city
A trunk with its lid left open. A wooden dishware closet, its shelves caved in. Three-legged accent tables topped by decorative bowls. These latest discoveries by archaeologists are enriching knowledge about middle-class lives in Pompeii before Mount Vesuvius' furious eruption buried the ancient Roman city in volcanic debris.
Business
'Quasi-preneurs' see opportunity, challenges in franchising
In 2020, Kelly Jackson and Davina Arceneaux wanted to leave their company jobs and become business owners. They were looking for something both COVID-proof and recession-resistant.
World
Thousands stranded in China resort city amid COVID lockdown
Some 80,000 tourists are stranded in the southern Chinese beach resort of Sanya, after authorities declared it a COVID-19 hot spot and imposed a lockdown.
Business
Antitrust trial puts book publishing industry in the dock
The Justice Department's effort to block the merger of Penguin Random House and Simon & Schuster isn't just a showcase for the Biden administration's tougher approach to corporate consolidation, it's a rare moment for the publishing industry itself to be placed in the dock.