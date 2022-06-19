ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
12-15-16-25-47, Lucky Ball: 10
(twelve, fifteen, sixteen, twenty-five, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: ten)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
Variety Rural Minnesota pitchman says small-town life sells itself. Millennials and GenXers are buying.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lotto America' game
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Lotto America" game were:
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Megabucks' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Megabucks" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were: