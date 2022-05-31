ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
07-24-32-34-36, Lucky Ball: 5
(seven, twenty-four, thirty-two, thirty-four, thirty-six; Lucky Ball: five)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
World
Agatha hits southern Mexico coast as strongest May hurricane
Hurricane Agatha, the strongest hurricane on record to make landfall in May in the eastern Pacific, swept ashore on a stretch of tourist beaches and fishing towns Monday, then weakened moving inland over the mountains of southern Mexico.
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were: