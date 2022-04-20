ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
01-26-38-41-42, Lucky Ball: 11
(one, twenty-six, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-two; Lucky Ball: eleven)
