ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
09-16-42-44-48, Lucky Ball: 14
(nine, sixteen, forty-two, forty-four, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
Business
Global stocks fall on virus concern, tighter Fed policy
Global stock markets and Wall Street futures tumbled Monday amid concern about the latest coronavirus variant and tighter Federal Reserve policy.
World
US-born China pop star Wang Leehom apologizes in scandal
An Asian American who is one of the biggest pop stars in China apologized to his family and fans on Monday and said he will take a break from performing after a public dispute on social media with his ex-wife, who accused him of infidelity and hiring prostitutes.
Sports
Peng Shuai tells paper she never wrote of being assaulted
Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied saying she was sexually assaulted, despite a November social media post attributed to her that accused a former top Communist Party official of forcing her into sex.
Business
Asian stocks fall on concern about virus, tighter Fed policy
Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Monday amid concern about the coronavirus's latest variant and tighter Federal Reserve policy.
Business
General Mills earns, existing home sales, consumer spending
A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week: