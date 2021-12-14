ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
03-09-20-24-43, Lucky Ball: 16
(three, nine, twenty, twenty-four, forty-three; Lucky Ball: sixteen)
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Monday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
ORLANDO, Fla. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
