ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
07-21-35-41-44, Lucky Ball: 17
(seven, twenty-one, thirty-five, forty-one, forty-four; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
Miss Universe is India's Harnaaz Sandhu, 70th winner
Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe on Sunday, topping a field of some 80 contestants in a pageant that was touched by politics and the pandemic.
Variety
"Y'all pray for Mayfield": Town grieves in tornado aftermath
Judy Burton's hands shivered as she gazed up at what had been her third-floor apartment. She could see her clothes still hanging in the closet, through the building's shredded walls. Across the street, her church was boarded up. A few blocks away, the spire was ripped away from the town's grand courthouse, its roof caved in. The restaurant where neighbors met for lunch, too, was lost in the rubble.
Nation
'A way we resist': Quilts honor victims of racial violence
Long after he was killed, Myrtle Green-Burton wouldn't let anyone wear her 17-year-old son's high school track team jacket.
Nation
Golden Globes to announce noms to a skeptical Hollywood
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will announce nominations to the 79th Golden Globes on Monday morning. But will Hollywood care?
Local
Immigrants use weekly English poetry class to learn language
A group of writers gathered in a room at the Great River Regional Library Thursday evening, sipping cups of Somali tea and enjoying slices of pie as they perused poetry displayed in little glass centerpieces at the front of the room.