ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
01-02-11-35-40, Lucky Ball: 1
(one, two, eleven, thirty-five, forty; Lucky Ball: one)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Nation
8 dead, numerous injured at Astroworld Festival in Houston
At least eight people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the Astroworld music festival in Houston while rapper Travis Scott was performing.
Variety
AP PHOTOS: Urban gardens sprout hope in Marseille projects
When Yaizid Bendaif moved to the Cité SNCF public housing project seven years ago, he got permission to turn a patch of grass outside his home into a garden. Today, the small communal plot between a block of concrete apartments and a high-speed railway in Marseille, France is full of zucchinis, radishes and cabbage rows.
World
Brazilian singer and Latin Grammy winner dies in plane crash
Marília Mendonça, one of Brazil's most popular singers and a Latin Grammy winner, died Friday in an airplane crash on her way to a concert. She was 26.
Local
Documentary tracks lives of Black students in Wisconsin city
Paul Agbashi was 17 when he left his lifelong home in Nigeria to attend UW-Eau Claire.
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: