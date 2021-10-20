ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
01-08-22-28-44, Lucky Ball: 7
(one, eight, twenty-two, twenty-eight, forty-four; Lucky Ball: seven)
Business
Workers fed up with nights, weekends seek flexible schedules
After struggling to hire workers for its outlet store in Dallas, Balsam Hill finally opened on Sept. 1. But the very next day, the online purveyor of high-end artificial holiday trees was forced to close after four of its five workers quit.
Nation
Across Africa, major churches strongly oppose LGBTQ rights
In Ghana, home to a diverse array of religions, leaders of major churches have united in denouncing homosexuality as a "perversion" and endorsing legislation that would, if enacted, impose some of the harshest anti-LGBTQ policies in Africa.
World
Chopin international piano competition closes in on winner
The jury of the Frederic Chopin international piano competition was hearing the last finalists Wednesday in Warsaw before announcing the winner of the 40,000 euro ($45,000) first prize in the prestigious event that launches world careers.
Stage & Arts
Some say theater, others say theatre — what's the deal?
The former Minnesota Jewish Theatre Company has a new name and shifts to the ER camp.
Business
$650M plan would give Los Angeles Zoo flashy transformation
A $650 million plan would give the Los Angeles Zoo a theme park-style transformation over the next 20 years.