ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
12-23-32-38-47, Lucky Ball: 11
(twelve, twenty-three, thirty-two, thirty-eight, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: eleven)
Business
Trains packed with commuters as Japan fully ends emergency
Japan fully came out of a coronavirus state of emergency for the first time in more than six months as the country starts to gradually ease virus measures to help rejuvenate the pandemic-hit economy as the infections slowed.
Variety
Marie Osmond takes singing career in new symphonic direction
The coronavirus pandemic brought the world to a halt. It also slowed Marie Osmond, but not for long.
Business
Sri Lanka lifts 6-week virus lockdown amid economic worries
Sri Lanka lifted a six-week lockdown Friday as COVID-19 cases and deaths decline but will restrict people's movement for work and obtaining essentials only — which are running short in the island country amid economic worries.
Sports
Theegala finds an easy path to 64 and lead in Mississippi
California rookie Sahith Theegala carved his tee shots into play and made it look easy from there Thursday for an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead over Nick Watney and Harold Varner III in the Sanderson Farms Championship.
Business
American Dream unveils luxury wing as virus still looms
If you build it during a pandemic, will they still come?