ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
02-05-15-35-44, Lucky Ball: 14
(two, five, fifteen, thirty-five, forty-four; Lucky Ball: fourteen)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Music
Trampled by Turtles' Minnesota homecoming gigs exemplify the varying approaches to COVID rules
The band's show at Grand Rapids' Riverfest on Friday will require vaccines or test results, but its Treasure Island Casino Ampitheater date with Wilco next weekend will not.
Variety
Time, misinfo complicate teaching 9/11 to kids born after it
Nagla Bedir didn't discuss Sept. 11 with her New Jersey high school students last year. Mid-pandemic, with remote learning, it wasn't a conversation she wanted to have via computer screen. But this year, returning to the classroom just after the end of America's longest war, she figures she can't not teach about it.
Eat & Drink
First look: St. Paul's buzzy new restaurant Myriel is a team effort
Karyn Tomlinson, former chef at Corner Table, runs a tiny kitchen on the power of her team.
Local
DNR won't participate in meeting amidst appointee fight
Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials have taken the unprecedented step of refusing to participate in its policy board meeting later this month amidst a nasty fight over whether the panel's chairman must step down from his post.
Business
Subdued 9/11 remembrances reflect Boston's invisible scars
Tucked in a grove of ginkgo trees, a glass cube at Logan International Airport pays tribute to those lost aboard the two jetliners that took off from Boston and were hijacked by terrorists who flew them into the World Trade Center towers.