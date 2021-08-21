ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
08-24-36-39-45, Lucky Ball: 6
(eight, twenty-four, thirty-six, thirty-nine, forty-five; Lucky Ball: six)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
WI Lottery
MADISON, Wis. _ These Wisconsin lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Friday:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game
ATLANTA _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
Variety
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
Nation
Claims against Elder: Will they harm him in Calif. recall?
A day after facing allegations that he emotionally mistreated a former fiancee, Republican Larry Elder scheduled two weekend rallies and showed no outward signs of altering the course of his campaign in the California recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office.