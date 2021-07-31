ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
06-41-44-46-48, Lucky Ball: 13
(six, forty-one, forty-four, forty-six, forty-eight; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Clean, repeat: At Tokyo Games, virus is Olympians' chief foe
Holding each other tighter than lovers, the wrestlers smear each other with sweat, spittle and — when they inadvertently cut each other — sometimes blood. Lungs heaving, mouths agape, they huff and puff into each others' flushed faces. On their glistening bodies, it's impossible to tell their opponents' fluids and theirs apart.
Korda sisters together in Olympic golf against strong field
They are separated by five years and could pass as twin sisters from a distance, blond and athletic, both approaching 6 feet with a golf swing that is picturesque and powerful.
Heat, humidity pose challenges in Olympic marathon swimming
A blazing sun. Drenching humidity. Choppy waters. Gusting winds. Two dozen bodies diving in together for two hours of swimming mixed with a stray elbow here, an occasional kick there.
Olympic families find solace, create bonds far from Tokyo
Christina Dressel began organizing the room long before the NBC cameras started rolling.
Dating changed during the pandemic; apps are following suit
Early in the coronavirus pandemic, Jennifer Sherlock went out with a few men she met through dating apps. The dates were "weird," she said, and not just because they were masked, socially distanced and outdoors.