ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
02-05-25-45-46, Lucky Ball: 10
(two, five, twenty-five, forty-five, forty-six; Lucky Ball: ten)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
MADISON, Wis. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Wisconsin Lottery's "Badger 5" game were:02-04-13-20-25(two, four, thirteen, twenty, twenty-five)Estimated jackpot: $34,000¶ Maximum…
National
South Dakota agency: AG reported hitting deer, but hit man
South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said in a statement on Monday that he discovered he had struck and killed a man walking along a rural stretch of highway only after returning to the scene the next day and discovering the body.
Nation
Hurricane Sally strengthens on path to Gulf Coast
WAVELAND, MISS. – Hurricane Sally, one of four storms churning simultaneously in the Atlantic, closed in on the Gulf Coast on Monday with rapidly strengthening…
National
Trump spurns science on climate: 'Don't think science knows'
With the smell of California wildfires in the air, President Donald Trump on Monday ignored the scientific consensus that climate change is playing a central role in historic West Coast infernos and renewed his unfounded claim that failure to rake forest floors and clear dead timber is mostly to blame.
National
Easing fires not as simple as climate change vs. forest work
Deadly West Coast wildfires are dividing President Donald Trump and the states' Democratic leaders over how to prevent blazes from becoming more frequent and destructive, but scientists and others on the front lines say it's not as simple as blaming either climate change or the way land is managed.