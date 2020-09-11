ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
04-13-25-28-33, Lucky Ball: 15
(four, thirteen, twenty-five, twenty-eight, thirty-three; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
