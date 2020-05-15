ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
20-26-29-34-41, Lucky Ball: 15
(twenty, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-one; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Asian shares mixed as stocks meander on pandemic worries
Asian shares were mixed Friday as markets meandered on news about economies reopening, mixed with worries about the prolonged health risks from the new coronavirus.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:0-8-2(zero, eight, two)20-26-29-34-41, Lucky Ball: 15(twenty, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-one; Lucky Ball: fifteen)Estimated jackpot: $266 million08-09-19-24-27(eight, nine, nineteen,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:20-26-29-34-41, Lucky Ball: 15(twenty, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-four, forty-one;…
National
The Latest: Mexico reports largest 1-day rise in virus cases
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
National
Virus tests hospitals in pockets of US as some states reopen
From a hospital on the edge of the Navajo Nation to the suburbs of the nation's capital, front-line medical workers in coronavirus hot spots are struggling to keep up with a crushing load of patients while lockdown restrictions are lifting in many other parts of the U.S.