ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
05-31-38-41-45, Lucky Ball: 1
(five, thirty-one, thirty-eight, forty-one, forty-five; Lucky Ball: one)
