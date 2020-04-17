ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
06-08-20-28-43, Lucky Ball: 15
(six, eight, twenty, twenty-eight, forty-three; Lucky Ball: fifteen)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
AP source: Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen being released from prison
President Donald Trump's former lawyer and longtime fixer Michael Cohen will be released from federal prison to serve the remainder of his sentence in home confinement amid the coronavirus pandemic, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Variety
25 years after Oklahoma City bombing, anxiety remains high
In the 25 years since a truck bomb ripped through a federal building in downtown Oklahoma City and killed 168 people, the United States has suffered through foreign wars, a rise in mass shootings and a much deadlier act of terror, the Sept. 11 attacks.
National
The Latest: Arrests in China for mask production violations
The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with…
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Thursday:1-5-5(one, five, five)06-08-20-28-43, Lucky Ball: 15(six, eight, twenty, twenty-eight, forty-three; Lucky Ball: fifteen)Estimated jackpot: $159 million01-06-09-15-24(one, six, nine,…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:06-08-20-28-43, Lucky Ball: 15(six, eight, twenty, twenty-eight, forty-three;…