ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
01-37-39-43-45, Lucky Ball: 17
(one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-five; Lucky Ball: seventeen)
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
States largely have authority over when to shut down, reopen
President Donald Trump has shown no reluctance to use his White House perch to commend and criticize governors over steps they've taken to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. But one thing Trump can't do, despite his assertion to the contrary on Monday, is command them to ease restrictions they imposed because of the virus outbreak. The Constitution largely gives states the authority to regulate their own affairs.
Nation
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Monday:8-8-8(eight, eight, eight)16-22-31-39-44(sixteen, twenty-two, thirty-one, thirty-nine, forty-four)Estimated jackpot: $130,00001-37-39-43-45, Lucky Ball: 17(one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-five; Lucky Ball:…
Nation
Winning numbers drawn in 'Lucky For Life' game
ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:01-37-39-43-45, Lucky Ball: 17(one, thirty-seven, thirty-nine, forty-three, forty-five;…
Nation
Virus cases about 2M worldwide; few new hot spots
New York's coronavirus death toll topped 10,000 and the worldwide number of confirmed cases hovered around 2 million on Monday, even as the lack of fresh hot spots globally yielded a ray of optimism and fueled discussions about how some places might begin to reopen.
Coronavirus
Relief money is coming — for some. Here's what you need to know
Americans are beginning to see the first economic impact payments hit their bank accounts. The IRS tweeted Saturday that it had begun depositing the funds…