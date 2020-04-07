ROCKY HILL, Conn. _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the "Lucky For Life" game were:
02-25-26-30-37, Lucky Ball: 8
(two, twenty-five, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-seven; Lucky Ball: eight)
